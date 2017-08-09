Yes, you can now buy Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles from a home-shopping channel

Don't say the gods of commerce gave you nothing this week, homesick Angelenos. Yesterday, L.A. institution Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles unleashed its fried chicken unto the nation through QVC, one of the world's largest home shopping channels.

Roscoe's has been slinging chicken, waffles and classic soul food for more than 40 years, and now its most popular items are available for delivery outside of the L.A. area. The offer, typically $77 but currently on special for $69.96, gets you 12 pieces of fried chicken—four thighs, four breasts, four legs—and 20 waffles in original, sweet potato or combo form, which all arrive fully cooked and frozen. All they need is a quick bake in the oven, and a crucial drizzle of syrup (woefully and maybe a little strangely not included). The price may seem steep for fried chicken, but hey, it's Roscoe's, and it's the price you pay for a taste of home. We can see this being perfect for the Angeleno-away-from-L.A., or as a gift for your friend who swears their local chicken shop does it better (we bet they don't).

The QVC partnership is just one way Roscoe's is breaking through its brick-and-mortar barrier; the regional chain also expanded into the supermarket scene with Roscoe's at Home in 2014, which put its famed waffles in the freezer section of some local grocers. Now, it's working on bringing Roscoe's sides like chili mac and seasoned greens to you via an online shop, with the goal of shipping these frozen sides straight to your door. What a time to be alive.

