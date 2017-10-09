You can pick up $1 VIP tickets to ComplexCon, the Pharrell-curated music and art fest

Pop culture mag Complex has tapped Pharrell Williams, Jaden Smith and artist Takashi Murakami to shape a world's fair-like assembly of cutting-edge brands, art, food and music at next month's ComplexCon. N*E*R*D, Gucci Mane, M.I.A., Young Thug, DJ Khaled and others are all set to perform at the November 4 and 5 fest in Long Beach.

Sounds expensive, right? While a single-day ticket will only cost you $75, a two-day VIP pass runs for $400. Yikes.

That's where smartphone app Frenzy comes in. The streetwear-focused service most commonly alerts users to flash sales for apparel like Yeezy sneakers. But for ComplexCon, the Shopify-produced app is putting up pairs of VIP weekend passes to ComplexCon, including a one-night-stay in Long Beach, for only $1.

Starting tomorrow, October 10, and running through the end of the month, one pair will drop each Tuesday at noon. And when we say drop, we mean it quite literally: A virtual "dropzone" stretches from Long Beach up to Pasadena, through the Valley and as far west as Malibu. Users within the area simply need to pull up the Frenzy app and tap on the sale quickly enough to procure $1 tickets.