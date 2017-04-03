You can preview all of the Dodgers players' entrance songs—these are the 5 best

Entrance songs—the moment when baseball players step up to the plate and inject a little bit of professional wrestling-like theatrics into America's pastime. It turns out that the Dodgers keep a public playlist of all of the tunes they play in the stadium, as well as for each player's entrance. Whether they're coming up to bat or out of the bullpen, these are the five players' tunes that have us popping out of our seat—and sometimes raising an eyebrow.

Led Zeppelin - Kashmir

Two Dodgers players step up to the plate to the tune of Led Zeppelin's zen-like droning groove—but only one nearly shares a name with the song. It's as if pitcher Scott Kazmir was destined to play in the major leagues just so he could one day walk out to the tune of "Kashmir."

2Pac - California Love

Kenley Jansen isn't afraid of a crowdpleaser. When the relief pitcher comes out, he's greeted by the vocoder intro and familiar Joe Cocker sample of the 2Pac hit.

The Black Keys - Lonely Boy

Have you ever seen the video for "Lonely Boy," with a security guard gyrating to the crunchy Black Keys tune? That's exactly how we feel when pitcher Brandon McCarthy makes his entrance.

DJ Snake & Lil Jon - Turn Down for What

Though not quite as compelling as the Kazmir-Kashmir combo, we'd like to think that third baseman Justin Turner at least partially picked "Turned Down for What" for that hint of his last name in the title. Regardless, we can't think of any other song in recent memory that gets us as hyped up as this one.

Ginuwine - Pony

Enrique Hernández has "Pony" down twice in his entrance playlist. Twice. Sure, any other unabashed lovemaking jam with a chorus that starts with "If you're horny, let's do it" would seem out of place at a baseball game. But we'll give the left fielder a free pass for knowing how to pick a top-notch '90s jam.

