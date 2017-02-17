Your day-by-day guide to the L.A. Art Book Fair

Art and design lovers across Los Angeles—and, really, from around the world—are gearing up for next week’s L.A. Art Book Fair by Printed Matter, one of the biggest events on the annual art calendar. Last year, the fair saw more than 35,000 visitors come through to check out the wares of more than 300 publishers and craftspeople from across the globe.

In addition to the sprawling fair itself, where vendors specializing in art books of all kinds set up their booths, there are enough talks, events and after-parties to keep any design enthusiast enthralled for days.

With exhibitions, pop-ups and events taking place at multiple Downtown venues from February 23 to 26, it can be hard to know what to look at first, so we’ve narrowed it down to a few must-sees.

Thursday

Printed Matter’s L.A. Art Book Fair kicks off on Thursday with a ticketed preview of the main vendor fair from 6 to 9pm. Tickets are $10 but include a special limited-edition art print created by artist and filmmaker Mike Mills in collaboration with Experimental Jetset, and a night of musical performances along with the chance to snag the best pieces from vendors before anybody else.

Friday

If you need more time to check out the fair itself, it’s open to the public for free starting today. Highlights of Friday’s programming include the 1pm launch of Donald Judd Writings, featuring a conversation between the book’s editors and a presentation focusing on the Teen Angels exhibit, which explores a 1970s to 1990’s-era publication that connected Chicano teens (back before even Myspace was a thing) at 5pm. An outdoor stage of music curated by Printed Matter will be going on in the Geffen Contemporary’s courtyard and, after you’ve checked out all the art and books, head up to the roof of the Ace Hotel for a special LAABF After Hours from 8:30pm to 1:30 am.

Saturday

The Regent Theater plays host to tonight’s flagship LAABF party, featuring a stellar lineup curated by Printed Matter and Mount Analog, including Against All Logic, Sophie, Juliana Huxtable and Cooper Saver. Tickets for the party are available in advance for $15 to $20 for ages 18 and over. Before party time, though, be sure to spend the day exploring the exhibits and catching the 5pm keynote talk by publisher, artist and Printed Matter, Inc. founder A. A. Bronson.

Sunday

Don’t let the fair end without a visit to the pop-up FOTOMAT, an homage to old-school photo developing stands, manned by a team of well-known photographers who will also be selling exclusive prints. Take some time today to also explore the off-site exhibitions taking place at several of L.A.’s best galleries and project spaces. Put a capstone on the week by setting the whole fair in context at the 3:30pm panel discussion, “Artists’ Publications: Alternative to What?”

Printed Matter’s L.A. Art Book Fair runs Thursday, February 23 from 6 to 9pm; Friday, February 24 from 1 to 7pm; Saturday, February 25 from 11am to 7pm and Sunday, February 26 from 11am to 6pm at the Geffen Contemporary at MOCA. General admission to the fair is free, but some special and off-site events are individually ticketed. Visit LAABF’s website for a complete schedule.

