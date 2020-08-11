Nope, this isn’t an illusion: Hollywood’s most whimsical clubhouse for magicians is hosting a stand-up comedy show in its parking lot. Iliza Shlesinger, Doug Benson, Jamie Kennedy, Matt Kirshen, Tacarra Williams, Jesus Trejo, Craig Conant and Jodi Miller will all be blasting through your FM radio during three nights of drive-in sets at the Magic Castle. The show comes from Tammy Jo Dearen, who produces the Comedy Store’s weekly B*TCH.

Tickets cost $125 (or $100 at the early bird rate) and allow up to five people per car. So depending on how many people are in your household, you’re looking at either a relatively reasonably priced comedy show per person or a bit of a splurge. That might also make the difference between whether you pack your own stash of snacks or order some food and (alcoholic) drinks from the Magic Castle.

And as is the case with other drive-in events, you’ll need to remain in your car during the show and wear a mask if you need to use the for-emergencies-only bathroom.