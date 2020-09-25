Want to watch some Disney classics somewhere other than your couch but you don’t have a subscription to Disney+? Allow this free drive-in movie series at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar to help.

The early October series starts and ends with a pair of invite-only Disney+ original premieres (astronaut series The Right Stuff and music drama Clouds) but in the middle you’ll find a decades-spanning mix of open-to-the-public classics: Tangled, Coco, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, a Halloween-themed Hocus Pocus screening, a sing-a-long edition of The Sound of Music, and Captain Marvel.

Free reservations open up on Monday, September 28 at 10am, but capacity is “extremely limited” (we’d say the fact that the ticketing page already leads to a virtual queue probably tells you everything you need to know about the demand for tickets). Each reservation is good for one vehicle with up to four guests.