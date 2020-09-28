Drive through a haunted forest and catch screenings of a pair of new horror movies as well as a mix of old classics. Hulu is taking over the L.A. Equestrian Center for some spooky screenings ahead of Halloween, including its new originals Bad Hair and Books of Blood, plus favorites like Hocus Pocus, Beetlejuice, I Know What You Did Last Summer and Carrie (as well as an opening and closing night set from DJ D-Nice). As for that forest, all we know is that it doesn’t include jump scares, but that it’s at least spooky enough that Hulu says it’s not suitable for young children, and that a bypass option is available. Tickets are totally free but very limited (capped at 150 cars per screening). Also, just a heads up that ticket requests don’t guarantee admission.