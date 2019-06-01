Last Remaining Seats

The L.A. Conservancy offers a delightful summer time machine in the form of live entertainment and classic films, screened across Downtown’s grand old movie palaces throughout the month of June.

This year’s lineup includes vintage crowd-pleasers like The Maltese Falcon and Spartacus alongside some modern classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Network.

Most screenings include a special introduction and a post-film Q&A. Members of the conservancy can snag discounted tickets early; peep the schedule for showtime and location deats.