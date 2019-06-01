Last Remaining Seats
The L.A. Conservancy offers a delightful summer time machine in the form of live entertainment and classic films, screened across Downtown’s grand old movie palaces throughout the month of June.
This year’s lineup includes vintage crowd-pleasers like The Maltese Falcon and Spartacus alongside some modern classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Network.
Most screenings include a special introduction and a post-film Q&A. Members of the conservancy can snag discounted tickets early; peep the schedule for showtime and location deats.
|Venue name:
|Orpheum Theatre
|Contact:
|Address:
|
842 S Broadway
Los Angeles
|Price:
|$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
|Event phone:
|213-623-2489
|Event website:
|https://www.laconservancy.org/last-remaining-seats
-
-
Los Angeles Theatre
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: It Happened One Night
- Los Angeles Theatre $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online
-
-
Location T.B.A.
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: Los Tallos Amargos
-
Location T.B.A.
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: The Maltese Falcon
- Location T.B.A. $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online
-
-
The Theatre at Ace Hotel
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: Spartacus
- The Theatre at Ace Hotel $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online
-
-
Orpheum Theatre
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: The Battle of the Century + Sons of the Desert
-
Orpheum Theatre
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: Rebecca
- Orpheum Theatre $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online
-
-
The Wiltern
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid
-
The Wiltern
$22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Book online
Last Remaining Seats: Network
- The Wiltern $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online