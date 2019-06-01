Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Last Remaining Seats

Movies, Drama Multiple venues Saturday June 1 2019 - Saturday June 29 2019
Photograph: Courtesy L.A. Conservancy/Mike Hume
The L.A. Conservancy offers a delightful summer time machine in the form of live entertainment and classic films, screened across Downtown’s grand old movie palaces throughout the month of June.

This year’s lineup includes vintage crowd-pleasers like The Maltese Falcon and Spartacus alongside some modern classics like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and Network

Most screenings include a special introduction and a post-film Q&A. Members of the conservancy can snag discounted tickets early; peep the schedule for showtime and location deats.

Venue name: Orpheum Theatre
Visit Website Call Venue 877-677-4386
Address: 842 S Broadway
Los Angeles

Price: $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18
Event phone: 213-623-2489
Event website: https://www.laconservancy.org/last-remaining-seats
    • Los Angeles Theatre $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: It Happened One Night

    • Location T.B.A. $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: Los Tallos Amargos

    • Location T.B.A. $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: The Maltese Falcon

    • The Theatre at Ace Hotel $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: Spartacus

    • Orpheum Theatre $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: The Battle of the Century + Sons of the Desert

    • Orpheum Theatre $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: Rebecca

    • The Wiltern $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

    • The Wiltern $22, L.A. Conservancy members $18 Book online

      Last Remaining Seats: Network

