A screening of Mad Max: Fury Road from your car during a hot, dry time of turmoil? Sounds like a perfect fit. And even better: Furiosa herself will be there to present the film.

On July 31, Charlize Theron will host a screening of the excellent postapocalyptic flick atop the Grove’s parking garage. Before the screening, Theron will be there for an in-person Q&A along with costar Nicholas Hoult.

The screening is open to the public, but we’ll warn you: it’s not cheap. Tickets cost $1,000 (we told you), but every dollar of that will benefit the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, which invests in organizations that promote the health, education and community support of youth in Africa. In addition, CTAOP will host a silent auction tied to the event.

If you’re interested in attending, you can reach out to info@ctaop.org for tickets (which also include dinner from Blue Ribbon Sushi and edo by edoardo baldi).