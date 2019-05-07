There’s no need to hide your tears during this film fest for fellow romantic comedy lovers, an age-old genre of flicks that find us laughing for the first hour and a half and then inevitably weeping at a happy ending.

Rom Com Fest will assemble a lineup of classics and premieres, all accompanied with some assortment of sips and sweets. Highlights of the four-day film fest at the Downtown Independent include His Girl Friday with a “future of rom-coms” post-screening discussion; Bride Wars with a Q&A from co-writers and actresses June Diane Raphael and Casey Wilson; a 20th anniversary screening of Never Been Kissed with self-professed rom-com enthusiast Rachel Bloom, who’ll be sitting for a chat with the fest’s founder, Miraya Berke; a CBD-gummies–fueled pajama party for How Stella Got Her Groove Back; and a showing of 10 Things I Hate About You complete with a letter writing workshop and a Q&A from writers Kirsten “Kiwi” Smith and Karen McCullah. In addition, you’ll find five premieres and screenings of new flicks, with culinary pairings for each like cold brew coffee and mochi ice cream, as well as additional live events.

Tickets for classic films cost $15 per screening, while new releases run for $12. If you want to see three films and attend an opening night party, you can opt for a $55 package, or reserve a seat for every single screening with a $150 all-access badge.