‘Titanic’ screening at the Queen Mary

Movies, Drama Queen Mary , Long Beach Saturday April 21 2018
Could there be a more devilishly approrpriate place to watch Titanic than aboard a grand oceanliner? Thankfully, this one is permanently docked and far from any icebergs.

The Alamo Drafthouse, as part of its Rolling Roadshow series, will present a screening of James Cameron’s Titanic aboard the Queen Mary. The open-air event arrives at the Long Beach landmark on April 21 (a week after the anniversary of the RMS Titanic’s sinking).

Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $25 and include access to the massive ship as early as 3pm for self-guided tours and museum visits. Dinner and drinks are not included in the tickets but will be available.

Venue name: Queen Mary
Address: 1126 Queens Hwy
Los Angeles

Price: $25, parking $12
Event website: https://www.facebook.com/events/788172468040327/
