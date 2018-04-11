‘Titanic’ screening at the Queen Mary

Could there be a more devilishly approrpriate place to watch Titanic than aboard a grand oceanliner? Thankfully, this one is permanently docked and far from any icebergs.

The Alamo Drafthouse, as part of its Rolling Roadshow series, will present a screening of James Cameron’s Titanic aboard the Queen Mary. The open-air event arrives at the Long Beach landmark on April 21 (a week after the anniversary of the RMS Titanic’s sinking).

Tickets to the 8pm screening cost $25 and include access to the massive ship as early as 3pm for self-guided tours and museum visits. Dinner and drinks are not included in the tickets but will be available.