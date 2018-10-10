Grab a case of Tab soda and some Pop Secret, then head to Burbank for the old-school VHS store of your dreams—though Slashback Video actually peddles nightmares. This pop-up nostalgia museum and art exhibit is all about ’80s and ’90s horror films, and stepping inside is like a wormhole to the mom-and-pop VHS stores of yore.

Now in its second year—and currently titled “Revenge of Slashback Video”—this annex to the Bearded Lady’s Mystic Museum packs the walls and shelves with vintage T-shirts, movie posters, VHS cases and other memorabilia from slasher films, alien flicks, cult classics and monster movies, with a collection curated by the Mystic Museum team and Blumhouse Productions’ Ryan Turek.

No, you can’t actually rent anything, but keep your eyes peeled for a few shelves camouflaged to look like the vintage VHS cases: There are ’80s- and ’90s-inspired works by local artists, and those are for sale.

Each $10 admission includes a button and a trading card, as well as admission to the Mystic Museum—which just so happens to include the largest ouija-board collection in the country. Hang onto that trading card, because if you collect six different cards through the Mystic Museum’s various events throughout the year, you can get free admission on a future visit.