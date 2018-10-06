Everyone’s favorite chill-out block of out-there animation is taking its signature brand of comedy and music to Downtown L.A. for an inaugural festival.

The Adult Swim Festival will take over ROW DTLA on October 6 and 7. In addition to previously announced headliner Run the Jewels, the fest has tacked on sets from Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, Wavves, Zola Jesus, Big Freedia, Dan Deacon and Julianna Barwick. A number of question marks on the fest’s lineup poster suggests that there’s still more to come, too.

Expect plenty of Adult Swim show tie-ins, including games and exclusive merch. A map for the fest also shows two stages, a beer garden, an inflatable obstacle course dubbed “Smack Up My Uvula” and the Meatwad Dome, a trippy 360-degree video experience held inside of a structure modeled after the Aqua Teen Hunger Force mascot.

Single-day passes cost $75 to $99, while a weekend pass runs for $230 and includes priority entry and access to a Friday night preview event.