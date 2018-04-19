ROW DTLA isn’t just for Smorgasburg and trendy boutiques. Come this August, it’ll also host a new music festival from HARD founder Gary Richards.

The inaugural All My Friends music festival will arrive at ROW DTLA on August 18 and 19. RL Grime, Gucci Mane and Jhene Aiko will headline Saturday of the fest, while M.I.A., Jamie xx and Armand Van Helden top Sunday’s lineup.

Tickets for the 18-and-over fest are on sale now. A two-day pass costs $119, while a VIP ticket runs for $249.