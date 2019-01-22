Back to the Beach Festival

Southern California seems to have found its concert calling with the rise of oceanfront festivals. The latest: Back to the Beach, a ska-heavy ’90s and early aughts throwback from Blink 182’s Travis Barker and Goldfinger’s Feldy.

The second annual fest at Huntington State Beach, slated for April 27 and 28, has augmented its ska-heavy lineup with pop-punk favorites. The 2019 lineup includes blink-182, Goldfinger, the Used, Reel Big Fish, the Story So Far, Streetlight Manifesto, the Aquabats and more. And since, let’s face it, that lineup caters to an aging cohort of concertgoers, the fest has positioned itself as a family-friendly affair (albeit one that still serves plenty of craft beer) with carnival games on the sand.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 25 at 10am. A limited number of passes will be available for $80, but we suspect prices beyond that to look a little more like last year (which was $99.50 for a single day ticket, $199.50 for a two-day pass).