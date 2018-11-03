Big Adventure
Put every sort of large-scale event into a blender and you might get something like Big Adventure. The self-described music, comedy, cosplay, gaming, sci-fi, fantasy, comic-con festival hits Costa Mesa this November with a mix of, well, all those things.
Empire of the Sun, Modest Mouse, Phantogram and Cold War Kids top the music side of the two-day fest, with comedy from Patton Oswalt, Jim Jefferies, Hari Kondabolu, Kristen Schaal, Maria Bamford, Natasha Leggero, Ron Funches and more. Other activities include a dance stage, celebrity panels, live podcasts, exhibitors and more.
Passes go on sale Friday, July 13 at 10am. Single-day tickets start at $39.50 during early bird pricing, with weekend passes for $69.50. The fest itself arrives November 3 and 4 at the OC Fair & Events Center (by the looks of the festival map, expect everything to be indoors, for better or worse).
|Venue name:
|OC Fair & Event Center
|Contact:
|Address:
|
88 Fair Dr
Los Angeles
|Price:
|Single-day $39.50, weekend $69.50
|Event website:
|https://bigadventurefest.com/
-
-
