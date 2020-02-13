Cake on the eyeliner, cry it off and then dance away the tears at this inaugural 1980s goth and new wave fest feauting Morrissey, Bauhaus, Blondie and Devo. On May 2, the grounds around the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson will host the Cruel World Festival, a one-day-only music fest that features almost every ’80s alt obsession imaginable: the Psychedelic Furs, Echo & the Bunnymen, Violent Femmes, the Church, English Beat, Public Image Ltd, Gary Numan, Missing Persons (you know they’ll play “Walking in L.A.”) and more.

Presale starts Thursday, February 13 at noon, with general sale on Friday, February 14 at noon. General admission tickets cost $135 to $165 depending on how early you buy them (if past genre/era-specific Goldenvoice fests are any indication, expect all tickets to be snatched up pretty much immediately), while VIP runs $225 to $250.