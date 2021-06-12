Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Foo Fighters

Music, Rock and indie Canyon Club, Agoura Hills/Westlake Tuesday June 15 2021
Dave Grohl, Foo Fighters
©RCA Records/Brantley Gutierrez Foo Fighters
Dave Grohl and co. are warming up for their massive Madison Square Garden gig later this month with an intimate show at Agoura Hills’ Canyon Club on June 15.

There are a couple of important details, though: Only fully vaccinated fans are allowed to attend, and you can only buy tickets in person.

Tickets, which only cost $26, will go on sale at the venue on Sunday, June 13 at 10am (you can’t line up any earlier than 8am). No hard tickets will be issued, instead you’ll get a chip that ties up to two of them to your name. If you’re lucky enough to land a pair, on the day of the show you’ll have to present your chip as well as your proof of vaccination in exchange for wristbands.

Expect a pretty fantastic show; we caught the band last month at Vax Live, where they tackled about a half-dozen fan-favorite songs, and found them to be an energetic highlight. 

Venue name: Canyon Club
Venue website: www.canyonclub.net
Venue phone: 818-879-5016
Address: 28912 Roadside Drive
Los Angeles

