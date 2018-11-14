Members of the late Chris Cornell’s former bands—Soundgarden, Audioslave and Temple of the Dog—plus Foo Fighters, Metallica and Ryan Adams will come together for this special tribute show. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the event counts a slew of Cornell’s friends and family among its host committee: his wife Vicky, Tom Morello, Brad Pitt, Josh Brolin, Tom Hanks, Courteney Cox and more.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 at 10am. Though ticket prices have yet to be announced, each ticket comes with a copy of Cornell’s self-titled career retrospective album. Proceeds will benefit the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation as well as the Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.