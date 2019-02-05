If you’ve noticed a lack of aughts indie favorites among this year’s music fest lineups, it’s probably because they’re all playing Just Like Heaven. Seriously, all of them.

The inaugural fest features a lineup that’s straight out of an era when you stored music on an iPod: Phoenix, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, MGMT and Beach House top the one-day fest, held on May 4 at the Queen Mary Park. You’ll also find additional sets from Miike Snow, Passion Pit (marking the 10th anniversary of Manners), the Rapture and Grizzly Bear.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 8 at 10am, with early bird general admission tickets starting at $99, and VIP for $225.

Oh, we’re not done with the lineup, by the way—we just needed to take a breath before. Other performers include STRFKR, the Faint, She Wants Revenge, Peter Bjorn and John, Tokyo Police Club, Breakbot, Neon Indian, Washed Out, Miami Horror, Shiny Toy Guns, Ra Ra Riot, Tennis, RAC, Funeral Party and Greer. Like we said: It’s literally everything from your decade-old iPod.