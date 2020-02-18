If you grew up around the turn of the millennium, the latest genre-focused music fest from Goldenvoice is like your middle school dance playlist come to life.

The one-day-only Lovers & Friends features seemingly every hip-hop and R&B star from the late ’90s and early aughts, including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Usher, Ludacris, Lil Jon, TLC, Nelly, Sean Paul and T-Pain, plus some more contemporary picks like Jhené Aiko, Summer Walker, Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie.

The fest will take over the grounds around the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson on May 9, just one week after ’80s alt fest Cruel World. And similar to that fest, Lovers & Friends’ exhaustive lineup goes much deeper than the headliners: You’ll also see Brandy, Monica, Ja Rule and Fat Joe (billed together), Lil Kim, Foxy Brown, Ginuwine, Dru Hill (we looked it up: Sisqo is still listed as a member), 112, Eve, Mase, Cam’ron, Montell Jordan and more.

Tickets cost $145–$175, or $230–$250 for VIP; presale starts Thursday, February 20 at 10am, with general sale the following day, Friday, February 21 at 10am.