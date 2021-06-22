Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Once Upon a Time in L.A.

Once Upon a Time in L.A.

Music, Rap, hip-hop and R&B Banc of California Stadium , USC/Exposition Park Saturday December 18 2021
Snoop Dogg at Riot Fest
Photograph: Max Herman Snoop Dogg at Riot Fest
Once upon a time in a city so divine, dozens of (mostly West Coast) hip-hop legends came together for a one-day fest at Exposition Park.

Though the promoters are different, the vibes sound the same as a similar fest at the Queen Mary in 2019: Local icons like Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, the Game and Cypress Hill join outside-of-L.A.–headliners like 50 Cent and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, plus cross-generational legends like Al Green and the Isley Brothers.

The fest heads to the Banc of California Stadium and the surrounding park grounds on December 18. Tickets go on sale June 25 at 10am, and start at $160 for a general admission ticket.

We’ve really only scratched the surface of the lineup—from Three Six Mafia and Warren G to George Clinton and War—so check out the full lineup poster below. 

Once Upon a Time in L.A.
Courtesy Live Nation

Details
Event website: https://www.onceuponatimeinlafest.com/
Venue name: Banc of California Stadium
Address: 3939 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles
90037
Price: $160–$185, VIP 4255–$355

Dates And Times
