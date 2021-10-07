Turn on any L.A. radio station and you’ll inevitably hear Anthony Kiedis’s voice drawing out every syllable of “California.” Nearly four decades in, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are no less obsessed with the City of Angels or their funk rock roots; the tube socks may have remained behind in a bygone era, but the Flea-driven attitude is here to stay. The band is playing a homecoming show at SoFi Stadium with support from two other locals, Beck and Thundercat.