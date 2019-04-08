If you’ve caught Jack White live recently, you’ve almost surely heard him play “Steady As She Goes,” the signature single from his side project, the Raconteurs. It’s been a long 11 years since the entire band assembled on an L.A. stage to tackle the track together, but they’re coming back for some more bluesy, pounding psychedelia.

Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, Patrick Keeler and White will play the Greek Theatre this July—the Raconteur’s first L.A. show since playing that same venue back in 2008. As part of a larger world tour, the set will come on the heels of their forthcoming release, Help Us Stranger.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10am, with a presale beginning Tuesday, April 9 at 10am. Each ticket comes with a physical copy of the new album.

As is typical with White-related live shows, you’ll need to stash your phone for the performance: photo and video-capturing devices will be secured in a Yondr pouch for the duration of the show.