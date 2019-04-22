Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Wango Tango

Music, Dance and electronic Dignity Health Sports Park , South Saturday June 1 2019
Jonas Brothers
Photograph: Courtesy Peggy Sirota
It’s another year of major top-of-the-chart artists headlining Wango Tango, with Jonas Brothers, Halsey, 5 Seconds of Summer, Zedd, Ally Brooke with special guest Tyga, Ava Max, Fletcher and TOMORROW X TOGETHER. Essentially, your 405-gridlock moments blasting KIIS FM radio (likely singing solo karaoke) are kicking up a notch from stereo to the big stage—with Ryan Seacrest on hosting duty—at the Dignity Health Sports Park.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, May 2 at 10am through the KIIS Club VIP pre-sale, with sale to the general public on Friday, May 3 at 10am.

Venue name: Dignity Health Sports Park
Address: 18400 Avalon Blvd
Carson

