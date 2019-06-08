For the inaugural fest, Swedish singer-songwriter Lykke Li has assembled an all-female lineup of musicians that ranks among this summer’s best festival lineups. In addition to Lykke Li, Charli XCX, Courtney Love and the Chateau Band, Cat Power, CupcakKe, Megan Thee Stallion and Ambar Lucid have all been tapped to play the single-day fest at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

Yola Fest, which goes down on June 8, takes its name from Yola Mezcal, a female-run venture from Yola Jimenez, Gina Correll Aglietti and Lykke Li. Food vendors and activation announcements are still to come, as well as more performers.

Though pricing info isn’t available yet, tickets for the 21-plus event go on sale Friday, April 5 at 10am. A portion of proceeds will go to the Downtown Women’s Center.