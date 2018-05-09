German EDM superstar Zedd (given name: Anton Zaslavski) has graduated from the festival circuit to his very own mini fest. Zedd in the Park will find the wunderkind headlining an evening at L.A. State Historic Park that also includes sets from Whethan, Medasin and Oliver Tree.

For avid festival-attending Angelenos, it’s worth noting that this Insomniac-produced concert marks the first major EDM event at the recently renovated Chinatown park since 2013, back when the promoter regularly hosted HARD Summer there.

Though ticket prices have yet to be announced, pre-sale begins Thursday, May 10 at 10am with a general on-sale on Friday, May 11 at 10am.