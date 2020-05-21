The flyover will pass by hospitals and cemeteries all across SoCal.

Disappointed by how quickly last week’s Thunderbirds flyover was over? A group dedicated to the preservation of historic military aircraft has your back.

On Monday, May 25, the Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing will orchestrate Memorial Day: Operation SoCal Strong, an aerial salute to veterans and frontline health care workers. According to NBC Los Angeles, the nonprofit has assembled a low, slow and smoke-trail–filled fleet of 18 military planes, including a WWII-era Douglas C-53D at the front as well as C-47 transports, P-40 Warhawks and P-51 Mustangs.

The flyover will pass by hospitals and cemeteries all across SoCal, starting in Loma Linda around noon and then making its way through Riverside and Orange Counties. The fleet should arrive in L.A. County just after 12:30pm, starting in Long Beach and then cruising up the coast for the next 20 minutes or so before turning inland.

Check out the full schedule and route below.

12pm: Loma Linda Medical Center

12:05pm: Riverside National Cemetery

12:15pm: Turning Point Treatment Center

12:19pm: St. Joseph Hospital and CHOC Children’s

12:22pm: John Wayne Airport

12:24pm: Pacific View Memorial Park

12:25pm: Newport Beach

12:32pm: VA Long Beach Healthcare System

12:35pm: Queen Mary

12:37pm: USS Iowa

12:38pm: Green Hills Memorial Park

12:39pm: Zamperini Field Airport

12:43pm: LAX

12:45pm: Santa Monica Airport

12:46pm: Los Angeles National Cemetery

12:47pm: UCLA Medical Center

12:52pm: USC Medical Center

12:58pm: City of Hope

1:07pm: Chino Airport

