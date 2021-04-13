A free ’90s-inspired roller rink is popping up in L.A. for one weekend only

Now that we can actually be around people again, it’s time to flaunt those roller skating skills you honed last spring—and maybe throw on a scrunchie and some chokers while doing so.

For one weekend only, the Cruel Summer ’90s Roller Rink will land at Westfield Century City. And, as the name implies, the free rink will bring a bit of 1990s flair and music along with it when it skates its way into the mall on April 24 and 25.

The pop-up celebrates Freeform’s new teen mystery Cruel Summer (expect to walk away with some swag from the show). The Jessica Biel-produced series, which premieres on April 20, takes place across three mid-’90s summers, so at the rink you’ll find a playlist that goes all in on tunes from 1993, ’94 and ’95, thanks to a set from DJ Daisy O’Dell on Saturday and DJs Sky Sky and Memmi on Sunday. (Fingers crossed for a slow skate to “Waterfalls.”)

Reservations are available for 20-minute time slots on April 24 between noon and 6pm and on April 25 between 11am and 6pm. The rink will accept walk-ups, too, if there’s room (it measures in at 45 feet by 75 feet, so with distancing measures in place expect rink time to be in high demand). Speaking of, the pop-up will be taking a number of safety procedures: masks will be required, hand sanitizer stations will be scattered throughout the area and all equipment will be cleaned between uses. Also, just a heads up that you’ll need to be 16 or older to lace up a pair of skates (which will be provided for free).

You’ll find the Cruel Summer roller rink toward the southeast corner of the mall, on the event lawn by Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Tesla, Tiffany & Co. and Amazon Books.

Courtesy Freeform