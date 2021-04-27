California won’t require you to wear a mask in some outdoor settings anymore

The state announced it would align with the CDC’s new guidance, which eases restrictions mostly for vaccinated people.

Time to restart that skincare regimen and show your face a bit more: California will be adopting new Centers for Disease Control guidelines announced on Tuesday that say fully vaccinated people don’t need to wear masks in most uncrowded outdoor settings.

“We have reviewed and support the CDC’s new masking recommendations and are working quickly to align California’s guidance with these common sense updates,” said California Department of Public Health director Dr. Tomás Aragón in a statement.

L.A. County (which could technically keep stricter measures in place) said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that it would be reviewing the new recommendations and updating its health officer order shortly. When asked about reports of the then-forthcoming changes on Monday, L.A. County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer didn’t raise any objections.

The new guidance is unfortunately a bit more complicated than “you don’t need one outside, period,” but the CDC’s color-coded charts do a decent job of sorting things out.

Courtesy CDC

Whether or not you’ve been vaccinated, the CDC now says that when walking, running or biking outdoors with members of your own household there’s no need to wear a mask.

If you’re attending a small outdoor gathering with friends and family, then you don’t need to wear a mask if you’re vaccinated—but those who are unvaccinated should still wear one. That’s also true for outdoor dining, with the added note that the CDC still considers outdoor dining for masked but unvaccinated people “less safe.”

No matter your vax status, though, the guidance still calls for mask wearing at crowded outdoor events like concerts and sporting events. (We imagine this will likely apply locally to settings like theme parks, too.)

There’s sure to be some confusion following the new guidelines. With so many SoCal landmarks occupying indoor-outdoor spaces, will we need to be constantly taking our masks on and off, say when visiting a museum campus? Or will certain businesses still stick with an always-on mask policy for now? We’ll have to see how this shakes out as businesses adapt to the new rules.

The CDC has also laid out which indoor activities it deems more and less safe depending on whether you’ve been vaccinated. You’ll still need to wear a mask when going to a hair salon or a movie theater, and the CDC considers these “less safe” and “least safe,” respectively, for unvaccinated folks; for vaccinated people, they’re all considered “safe.”

Courtesy CDC

Courtesy CDC

While the bulk of California’s mask mandate is still sticking around for now (and likely even after the state’s full reopening in June), the new guidelines do mark a pretty major shift for Angelenos. A statewide mask mandate has been in effect since June 2020, but L.A. began recommending masks in public as far back as early April, with a shift toward it becoming mandatory in mid-May.