Casa Vega’s got a fundraising taco collab with Fall Out Boy this October

“Sugar, We’re Goin’ to Get Tacos” benefits No Us Without You all month long.

This ain’t a scene it’s a movement: One of the Valley’s most beloved institutions is joining forces with one of the world’s most famous pop-punk bands to fundraise for one of our favorite L.A. organizations.

Kicking off in early October and running the entire month, Fall Out Boy and Casa Vega’s new taco—aptly called “Sugar, We’re Goin’ to Get Tacos”—will benefit No Us Without You, a local initiative that feeds unemployed undocumented restaurant workers and their families.

The restaurant’s owner, Christy Vega, teamed up with Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz to create the limited-run item. The final product? Starting October 4 (National Taco Day, naturally) you’ll be able to order a corn tortilla shell that comes stuffed with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken; house-made queso; Cool Ranch Doritos; and pico de gallo, and it’s topped with a drizzle of cilantro ranch crema.

Half of the proceeds from each $7 taco will benefit No Use Without You, and if you’re in it for the band alone, you’ll want to keep an eye on Casa Vega’s Instagram account where they’ll be sharing Fall Out Boy content over the next few weeks. You can see Christy Vega dance, dance to the taco’s namesake song, below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casa Vega Restaurant (@casavegarestaurant) on Sep 22, 2020 at 12:56pm PDT

Casa Vega is located at 13301 Ventura Blvd in Sherman Oaks, available for patio dine-in service or to-go orders via a new drive-through system.

Share the story