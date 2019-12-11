Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Check out Andrew’s Place, the new Hollywood restaurant tucked inside Second Home
Check out Andrew’s Place, the new Hollywood restaurant tucked inside Second Home

By Stephanie Breijo Posted: Wednesday December 11 2019, 12:49pm

Photograph: Courtesy Andrew's Place/Valentina Cytrynowicz

One of the world’s trendiest coworking spaces just touched down in Hollywood, but you don’t need to be a member to take advantage of the food—or the killer patio. That’s because Andrew’s Place, a verdant all-day café tucked inside L.A.’s first Second Home, is now open and it’s open to all.

Helmed by Croft Alley vet Phuong Tran, Andrew’s Place—named for the street it sits on—is a global breakfast-and-lunch affair, the kind of spot where you can find bento bowls sprinkled with matcha salt, burrata and tomato confit drizzled with basil oil, and red lentil dal with a side of carrot hot sauce. If you’re more of a morning person, it’s also the kind of place that’s got a full espresso bar, croissants and Wi-Fi (it’s still a coworking space, after all).

Photograph: Courtesy Andrew’s Place/Valentina Cytrynowicz

Tran’s also made sure to round out the menu with a number of vegan and vegetarian options, and if the finished product is anything like the sample menu we’ve seen, you can expect dishes like basmati with curried cauliflower and celeriac mousse; plant-based pho with mushroom and lemongrass; miso eggplant with gochujang; and rustic toasts topped with strawberry-and-thyme jam and whipped cinnamon butter.

There’s even beer and wine, and a full bar that’s also open to the public, in case you’re really taking it easy during the workday. 

The new spot features indoor dining, plus a plant-dotted patio where you can take a seat on picnic benches under bulb lights, but more impressive still is the on-site garden program, which is growing some of the herbs and other ingredients making their way into the Tran’s dishes. You can take a peek at a few of the Andrew’s Place dishes, below, and if you’re curious about the London-founded Second Home, take a peek at the Hollywood location here.

 

Scrambled eggs with uni
Photograph: Courtesy Andrew’s Place/Valentina Cytrynowicz

 

 

The Andrew’s Burger
Photograph: Courtesy Andrew’s Place/Valentina Cytrynowicz

 

 

Salmon bento bowl with herbed rice
Photograph: Courtesy Andrew’s Place/Valentina Cytrynowicz

 

 

Fried chicken sandwich
Photograph: Courtesy Andrew’s Place/Valentina Cytrynowicz

 

Andrew’s Place is now open inside Second Home, located at 1370 N St Andrew’s Place. The restaurant’s hours are 7am to 4pm Monday to Friday. 

Staff writer
By Stephanie Breijo 409 Posts

Stephanie Breijo joined Time Out as L.A.'s Restaurants & Bars Editor in 2017, and has been sharing her childhood favorites with readers and exploring new corners of the city's dining scene ever since.

She embraces the old and the new in L.A., especially when it comes to food, culture and how it binds the city together. With a journalism career spanning more than a decade, she's an award-winning writer, editor, photographer and videographer whose work has appeared in The Washington Post, NBC, Saveur, Food & Wine, Thomas Keller's Finesse, USA Today, Richmond magazine and others. She's probably thinking about pasta right now.

Reach her at stephanie.breijo@timeout.com or connect with her on Instagram: @breij and Twitter: @BreijOR_They.

