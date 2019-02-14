Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Coachella 2019’s local shows include Tame Impala, Playboi Carti and more
Coachella 2019’s local shows include Tame Impala, Playboi Carti and more

By Michael Juliano Posted: Thursday February 14 2019, 3:25pm

Photograph: Jakob N. Layman

Didn’t plunk down the cash for a Coachella ticket but still interested in seeing some of the acts live? Coachella’s promoter is bringing some of the festival’s best bands closer to home this spring. 

Each spring Goldenvoice gathers some of the fest’s sub-headliner acts for a series of club and theater shows across L.A. during the days leading up to and between the two weekends of Coachella.

At this year’s local Coachella shows—at one time affectionately known as Localchella, now officially and boringly billed as “Goldenvoice Presents April”—Tame Impala, Playboi Carti, Mac DeMarco, Blood Orange, CHVRCHES, Pusha T and BLACKPINK are all set to perform at local clubs like the Roxy and the El Rey, as well as more far-flung locations like the Santa Barbara Bowl and Pappy & Harriet’s.

Tickets for two shows (the Messthetics and Perfume) are already on sale, but the rest go on sale on these three dates: February 15, 22 and March 1, all at noon. Check out the corresponding on-sale dates in the schedule below.

Once again, Goldenvoice is partnering with Postmates “golden ticket” prize: a plus-one pass to all of the shows. Just use the code “GVPRESENTSAPRIL” when you’re ordering delivery.

In the meantime, brush up on the full list of shows below.

Apr 6

The Frights
The Glass House

Apr 10

Mac DeMarco
The Echo

TBA
The Roxy

Apr 11

Tame Impala
Fox Theater Pomona

Clairo
El Rey

Blood Orange
The Roxy

Apr 15

Dennis Lloyd
El Rey

Pusha T
The Novo

Iceage + Shame
The Roxy

Yellow Days
The Yost Theater

Apr 16

Hop Along + Soccer Mommy
With Las Robertas
El Rey

Smino
Fonda

FKJ
With Ross From Friends
The Novo

Jaden Smith
With SG Lewis
Shrine Expo Hall

Sales
The Roxy

Mr Eazi
Zebulon

Apr 17

Charlotte Gainsbourg
With Steady Holiday
El Rey

Playboi Carti
Fox theater Pomona

TBA
The Roxy

Bob Moses
The Glass House

Ross From Friends
La Santa

Ella Mai
The Novo

The Messthetics
Zebulon

The Garden
Chain Reaction

BLACKPINK
The Forum

Apr 18

Hyukoh
The Roxy

Turnover
With Turnstile
El Rey

Parcels
With Cola Boyy
Fonda

Kaytranada
The Novo

CHVRCHES
Pappy & Harriet’s

Mon Laferte
The Yost Theater

Khruangbin
With the Marias + Steady Holiday
Fox Theater Pomona

Apr 19

Superorganism
The Roxy

Perfume
Theatre at Ace Hotel

