Didn’t plunk down the cash for a Coachella ticket but still interested in seeing some of the acts live? Coachella’s promoter is bringing some of the festival’s best bands closer to home this spring.
Each spring Goldenvoice gathers some of the fest’s sub-headliner acts for a series of club and theater shows across L.A. during the days leading up to and between the two weekends of Coachella.
At this year’s local Coachella shows—at one time affectionately known as Localchella, now officially and boringly billed as “Goldenvoice Presents April”—Tame Impala, Playboi Carti, Mac DeMarco, Blood Orange, CHVRCHES, Pusha T and BLACKPINK are all set to perform at local clubs like the Roxy and the El Rey, as well as more far-flung locations like the Santa Barbara Bowl and Pappy & Harriet’s.
Tickets for two shows (the Messthetics and Perfume) are already on sale, but the rest go on sale on these three dates: February 15, 22 and March 1, all at noon. Check out the corresponding on-sale dates in the schedule below.
Once again, Goldenvoice is partnering with Postmates “golden ticket” prize: a plus-one pass to all of the shows. Just use the code “GVPRESENTSAPRIL” when you’re ordering delivery.
In the meantime, brush up on the full list of shows below.
Apr 6
The Frights
The Glass House
Apr 10
Mac DeMarco
The Echo
TBA
The Roxy
Apr 11
Tame Impala
Fox Theater Pomona
Clairo
El Rey
Blood Orange
The Roxy
Apr 15
Dennis Lloyd
El Rey
Pusha T
The Novo
Iceage + Shame
The Roxy
Yellow Days
The Yost Theater
Apr 16
Hop Along + Soccer Mommy
With Las Robertas
El Rey
Smino
Fonda
FKJ
With Ross From Friends
The Novo
Jaden Smith
With SG Lewis
Shrine Expo Hall
Sales
The Roxy
Mr Eazi
Zebulon
Apr 17
Charlotte Gainsbourg
With Steady Holiday
El Rey
Playboi Carti
Fox theater Pomona
TBA
The Roxy
Bob Moses
The Glass House
Ross From Friends
La Santa
Ella Mai
The Novo
The Messthetics
Zebulon
The Garden
Chain Reaction
BLACKPINK
The Forum
Apr 18
Hyukoh
The Roxy
Turnover
With Turnstile
El Rey
Parcels
With Cola Boyy
Fonda
Kaytranada
The Novo
CHVRCHES
Pappy & Harriet’s
Mon Laferte
The Yost Theater
Khruangbin
With the Marias + Steady Holiday
Fox Theater Pomona
Apr 19
Superorganism
The Roxy
Perfume
Theatre at Ace Hotel