Didn’t plunk down the cash for a Coachella ticket but still interested in seeing some of the acts live? Coachella’s promoter is bringing some of the festival’s best bands closer to home this spring.

Each spring Goldenvoice gathers some of the fest’s sub-headliner acts for a series of club and theater shows across L.A. during the days leading up to and between the two weekends of Coachella.

At this year’s local Coachella shows—at one time affectionately known as Localchella, now officially and boringly billed as “Goldenvoice Presents April”—Tame Impala, Playboi Carti, Mac DeMarco, Blood Orange, CHVRCHES, Pusha T and BLACKPINK are all set to perform at local clubs like the Roxy and the El Rey, as well as more far-flung locations like the Santa Barbara Bowl and Pappy & Harriet’s.

Tickets for two shows (the Messthetics and Perfume) are already on sale, but the rest go on sale on these three dates: February 15, 22 and March 1, all at noon. Check out the corresponding on-sale dates in the schedule below.

Once again, Goldenvoice is partnering with Postmates “golden ticket” prize: a plus-one pass to all of the shows. Just use the code “GVPRESENTSAPRIL” when you’re ordering delivery.

In the meantime, brush up on the full list of shows below.

Apr 6

The Frights

The Glass House

Apr 10

Mac DeMarco

The Echo

TBA

The Roxy

Apr 11

Tame Impala

Fox Theater Pomona

Clairo

El Rey

Blood Orange

The Roxy

Apr 15

Dennis Lloyd

El Rey

Pusha T

The Novo

Iceage + Shame

The Roxy

Yellow Days

The Yost Theater

Apr 16

Hop Along + Soccer Mommy

With Las Robertas

El Rey

Smino

Fonda

FKJ

With Ross From Friends

The Novo

Jaden Smith

With SG Lewis

Shrine Expo Hall

Sales

The Roxy

Mr Eazi

Zebulon

Apr 17

Charlotte Gainsbourg

With Steady Holiday

El Rey

Playboi Carti

Fox theater Pomona

TBA

The Roxy

Bob Moses

The Glass House

Ross From Friends

La Santa

Ella Mai

The Novo

The Messthetics

Zebulon

The Garden

Chain Reaction

BLACKPINK

The Forum

Apr 18

Hyukoh

The Roxy

Turnover

With Turnstile

El Rey

Parcels

With Cola Boyy

Fonda

Kaytranada

The Novo

CHVRCHES

Pappy & Harriet’s

Mon Laferte

The Yost Theater

Khruangbin

With the Marias + Steady Holiday

Fox Theater Pomona

Apr 19

Superorganism

The Roxy

Perfume

Theatre at Ace Hotel