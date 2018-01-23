It’s rare an Instagram post can cause one to throw their phone in excitement, but leave it to David Chang and his mysterious new restaurant to push the limits of a smartphone’s durability. As of tonight, Majordōmo will be open in Chinatown.

The Momofuku chef’s first Los Angeles concept just announced its surprise launch via the social media platform, and will be opening for dinner service at 5:30 this evening—though expect lunch and other offerings along the way.

True to his promise, Chang’s new Asian-leaning restaurant is unlike any of his others. Forget the ramen that made waves and led the NYC ramen renaissance: At Majordōmo, expect tapioca lo mein; Korean-inspired rice cakes with spinach and seaweed; and pan-fried chow mein with clams. Riffing off of L.A.’s seemingly yearlong seasonality, a “market” section of the menu will rotate often. Bo ssäm, a Chang signature, will be available here in L.A., as will other meaty, shared menu items such as short ribs. (Pro tip: Bring your friends.) Heading up the L.A. restaurant is executive chef Jude Parra-Sickels, who helped open Momofuku Ssäm Bar in New York City. Together, Chang and Parra-Sickels have crafted a lengthy list of sea-to-shore fare that seems to offer a little something for everyone.

Take a peek at the menu, below, then be sure to snag a reservation online.