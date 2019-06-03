Echo Park's got a new vegan soft-serve shop, and it's giving out free food this weekend

The old saying goes that there's no such thing as a free lunch, but at least on Saturday and Sunday, there's free soft serve. Glendale's all-vegan destination for probiotic-packed frozen treats just opened up shop in Echo Park, and you can kick off the new location of Yoga-urt with gratis treats in some fun flavors.

The soft-serve spot launched last Saturday in the former Hub Gallery space—just across from Bar Bandini and a short walk from Echo Park Lake—and slings founder Melissa Schulman's usual roundup of health-conscious treats, plus a few new additions. You can expect the same organic, dairy-free swirls in a rainbow of options, often with extremely zen names. (Peanut Butter Prana, Blue Warrior or some Coffee Karma, anyone?)

They come in cups, take-home pints or gluten- and dairy-free waffle cones, and while the soft serve is king here—made in-house daily—you'll also find the Glendale-familiar shakes; vegan pies; banana split sundaes; chocolate-dipped popsicles; and smoothies with add-ins like probiotic powder, hemp protein and spirulina; not to mention drinks like organic teas and Groundworks coffee.

Here's where the paths diverge. Schulman and her team make their soft serve with a non-dairy base, pressing almonds and cashews onsite; at the new Echo Park location, you can buy their fresh almond milk and almond flour for the first time. There'll also be a new rotating soft-serve flavor, plus kombucha on tap—because if you're already going for holistically-named and digestion-friendly dessert, why not lean in?

This weekend you can sample the wares of the new location at the grand-opening celebration, where from 2 to 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, Echo Park's Yoga-urt is giving away free mini sizes of soft serve. (Coffee) Karma never tasted so good.

Yoga-urt is now open in Echo Park at 2211 W Sunset Blvd, with hours of noon to 11pm daily. The grand-opening celebration runs June 8 and 9.