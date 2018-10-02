Five brand new happy hours to try in October

Maybe you’re just coming out of a summer of vacations or weddings, or maybe you’re always trying to save a little dough. Maybe (probably) it’s all of the above. Whatever the case, L.A. has a slew of happy hours to help stretch those dollars, and the latest batch is full of great deals, whether you’re into $5 organic wines, $7 house-made cinnamon bourbons or $2 oysters.

Brentwood’s steakhouse of choice has never offered a happy hour in its three-year run—until now. On weekdays, now you can head to the moody lounge and bar area for $8 glasses of house red, white and rosé wines, plus $5 draft beers and a handful of $8 cocktails that include a Cappelletti spritz, and a margarita made with house curaçao. Not too shabby, and especially not too shabby when you include the even longer list of discounted food items: $6 Jidori chicken wings, $6 hand-cut frites, an $8 albacore ceviche tostada, an $8 crispy chicken sandwich topped with pimento cheese, a $10 mezze platter and more.

Mon–Fri 3–6pm

Bacari’s latest location offers a stellar setting just off West Third Street. Walk through the restaurant to reach a back patio that's akin to a secret garden, all trees and hanging lanterns and candles—we recommend posting up here for both the regular happy hour, as well as the “reverse” (read: late-night) happy hour now on offer. You can expect the group’s signature Mediterranean-inspired, Italian-leaning dishes, and on weekdays during a two-hour window—and again every day from 10pm to close—you’ll get $2 off the cicchetti food menu. (Hello, pizzas, crab crostini, crispy polenta with roasted eggplant and more.) Wash it all down with house beer for $6, sangria at $8 by the glass and $28 by the bottle, and house wines—in red, white and sparkling—at $8 for 5-ounce pours, $12 for 8-ounce pours and $40 for a liter. Sharing is caring, after all.

Regular happy hour Mon–Fri 5–7pm; reverse happy hour daily 10pm–close

Hollywood’s new organic-focused doner-kebab shop launched but a few weeks ago, and it’s already throwing its hat into the ring as one of L.A.’s cheapest happy hours. Not only can you snag $5 glasses of organic prosecco and rosé, but you can also snag $5 reds and whites that are sustainably made. There’s also organic sangria at $5, plus organic craft beers on draft for the same price. Feeling peckish? Snack on discounted food items—and we do mean discounted—like a $3 organic-hummus plate and $2.50 french fries made from, you guessed it, organic potatoes.

Mon–Fri 4–7pm

This slick marble-and-wood WeHo restaurant just launched happy hour on October 1, making it the newest of new on this list. Both food and beverage menus here are eclectic, which means that those $9 cocktails run the gamut. Expect more straightforward options, such as the Spanish gin and tonic (featuring Mediterranean tonic, citrus, cucumber and juniper berries), as well as more colorful options, like the passion fruit margarita (serrano-infused tequila with passion fruit, Strega and lemon) and the Oaxacan sour (with mezcal, herbaceous liqueurs, pineapple, orgeat and lemon). If that sounds a bit too boozy, be sure to snag some of the food specials from this menu: $2 oysters, $5 cast-iron cornbread and a $10 exclusive-to-happy hour fried chicken sandwich.

Mon–Fri 5:30–7pm

The Beverly Center’s Southern-comfort spot just launched a happy hour menu that’s all about down-home bites and sips, and at a fair price. Any item on the menu will only set you back $7, whether it’s wine, bourbon, cocktails, fried-chicken sliders or boilermakers. Old-fashioneds, honey margaritas, watermelon mojitos, and a drink involving house-made cinnamon bourbon are just a few cocktails on the docket, while glasses of house red, white and prosecco round out the wine selection. You want small plates? You got ’em: smoked-brisket biscuits, New Orleans-inspired BBQ shrimp, a trio of oysters, Carolina-reaper-seasoned chicken wings, brisket disco fries, and chicken biscuits with pepper jelly are calling your name.

Mon–Fri 3–7pm