Free Shake Shack, football doughnuts and more: Here’s how to celebrate the Rams with food specials around L.A.

If anyone knows how to celebrate a win, it’s sports fans—and, apparently, L.A. restaurants. This week, to revel in the L.A. Rams’ run to this weekend’s NFC Championship Game, a handful of proud spots around town are offering free items, limited-run specials and more. Last week, our Rams took down the Dallas Cowboys, and if they can beat the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, they’ll be playing in Super Bowl LIII next month. Regardless of that outcome, you can show—and eat—your team pride with these deals.

Burger fans and sports fans, celebrate with a free ShackBurger in hand. The chain is offering a buy one, get one special now through Sunday, January 20—simply head to any L.A. outpost and tell them to use the code HUNGRYFORMORE.

And because Shake Shack at peak mealtimes can feel as packed as a Super Bowl stadium, we recommend you use this trick to skip the lines completely: Type that code into the burger chain’s online ordering system or mobile app to place your order in advance, then simply slide in, grab your order and, we don’t know, do some sort of an end-zone dance. That’s probably how we’ll be celebrating a free burger and a Rams win.

Danny Trejo’s doughnut shop is always host to some wild flavors and shapes (see: the icing-splattered knife doughnut in nod to the actor’s film Machete) but to ring in the Rams’ success, he’s baking up football-themed variations. Now through the weekend (and maybe through the Super Bowl, fingers crossed) find navy-and-gold doughnuts for the team, plus numbered doughnuts for key players like Jared Goff and Aaron Donald.

Downtown’s mezcal den is no stranger to celebrating the Rams—last month, they offered extended happy hour during every game. But this weekend, you can celebrate the NFC Championship with a full-on party on Sunday, complete with DJ sets, drink specials, $4 Tecates and more.

If you’re on the Westside, score one or a dozen edible footballs from one of the city’s longest-running sweets shops at Primo’s Donuts, where the family-owned and -operated bakery just released blue and yellow, football-shaped yeast doughnuts to celebrate the Rams. The team at Primo’s is calling them “good luck donuts,” so you might as well eat a couple, you know, for Rams luck this weekend.