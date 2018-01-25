Halo Top is giving away free soft serve every time it rains in L.A.

As if we didn’t already have what feels like 100 reasons to hope for rain in L.A., low-cal ice cream juggernaut Halo Top just gave us more incentive: Starting next week, every time it sprinkles in Los Angeles, customers can get free swirls of soft serve topped with—you guessed it—sprinkles.

As soon as it rains between February 1 and the last day of winter—that’s March 20, mark those calendars—head to the brand new Halo Top Scoop Shop in the Westfield Topanga mall. Drive quickly (but carefully—remember the oil slickness!) because you’ll want to beat the rush: Only the first 10 customers who mention “it’s sprinkling” will reap the rewards of rainy days. If you’re one of the first, you’ll be treated to a free cup in flavors like peanut butter cup, strawberry, pistachio, vanilla bean, chocolate or birthday cake, all of which ring in around 90 calories each, and all of which you can top with chocolate drizzle, caramel, strawberries or marshmallow sauce and sprinkles, in chocolate or rainbow variety.

For what it’s worth, the Farmer’s Almanac predicts rain for L.A. during the weeks of February 1 through 8 and 16 through 28, so keep your fingers crossed. Of course, if there’s no rain or you’re far from one of the first 10 people there, you can always buy a cup or a puffle cone and take a look around the new shop. If you’re far from Canoga Park, rest assured there’s still that Halo Top Scoop Shop slated for Westfield Century City.

Halo Top Scoop Shop is located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard inside the Westfield Topanga mall, scooping and swirling from 10am–9pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am–7pm on Sunday.