‘Hamilton’ is coming to L.A. (again) along with ‘Frozen’ and ‘Mean Girls’

Time to start playing the Hamilton lottery again: The touring production of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s instantly classic musical will return to L.A. next year. Awesome! Wow!

It’s part of the Pantages Theatre’s 2019–2020 season, which for the first time will stage touring Broadway productions at two theaters in Hollywood: Pantages as well as the nearby Dolby Theatre.

Pantages will host the stage adaptation of Anastasia (Oct 8–27), Summer: The Donner Summer Musical (Nov 5–24), the previously announced Frozen musical (Dec 4, 2019–Feb 2, 2020) and Hamilton (opening March 2020).

The Dolby Theatre, meanwhile, will see productions of Escape to Margaritaville (Feb 18–Mar 8, 2020), The Spongebob Musical (Mar 24–Apr 12, 2020), Mean Girls (Apr 28–June 7, 2020), My Fair Lady (June 12–July 5, 2020) and The Band’s Visit (July 7–26, 2020).

Here’s the one catch: You can’t buy individual tickets to any of these shows quite yet. Season ticket holders can renew their plans now to secure tickets, and new subscribers can plunk down for a multi-show plan as well. Eight-show season packages start at $352 for the cheap seats (which works out to $44 a show) and fetch as much as $1,296 for premium spots. If you’re not willing to commit, then hold tight until the theater announces more info about single tickets.