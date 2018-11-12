Here’s how you can help the first responders and residents affected by the Woolsey Fire

As of Monday morning, over 91,500 acres of Southern California have been scorched as part of the devastating Woolsey Fire. Residents of Thousand Oaks, Agoura Hills and Westlake Village are returning home to assess the damage, while Malibu still faces fire threats along the city’s western edge and through Malibu Creek. Some 370 structures have been destroyed—an estimate that continued to grow throughout the weekend—while over 3,000 emergency personnel are still assigned to stopping the fire.

The upsetting situation has inspired many Angelenos to ask how they can help. The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services maintains a robust collection of information about recovery services, but we’ve gone ahead and picked out a few of our favorite local options to which you can immediately contribute. And just a quick aside: Please steer clear of the still very dangerous front lines and instead stick to these charitable options.

Emergency responders

To be clear, the Los Angeles Fire Department does not need any personal care items, food or water. Instead, LAFD suggests long-term support for firefighters by donating to the following charities: Fire Family Foundation, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and Widows, Orphans & Disabled Firemen’s Fund.

If you’re able to open your own home, Airbnb is promoting free rentals for both evacuated residents and deployed relief workers.

Displaced residents

The Red Cross, in addition to opening three evacuation centers, is accepting monetary donations specifically for the fires (just choose “California wildfires” in the “I want to support…” dropdown menu).

United Way of Greater Los Angeles, in partnership with United Way of Ventura County, has started a disaster relief fund specifically for the Hill and Woolsey Fires that supports low income families.

Animals in need

Both the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation and Humane Society of Ventura County are accepting donations to support their shelters.

If you’re interested in bringing a new pet into your home, please consider visiting your closest shelter; more spaces open in animal shelters means more orphaned pets that are able to be accommodated.