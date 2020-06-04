Here’s the latest on the curfews in place around Los Angeles

What you need to know about orders to stay home from cities around L.A.

UPDATE (6/4): Los Angeles County has no plans to impose a curfew tonight, though cities within the county may enforce their own. Shortly after the county announcement, Mayor Eric Garcetti confirmed that the City of L.A. would also not impose a curfew tonight.

"There will be no countywide curfew in the County of L.A. today," County Supervisor Janice Hahn Tweeted this morning. "I agree with this decision—it gives the peaceful protesters more time to speak out on our streets without fear of arrest. Keep in mind that cities may impose their own curfews."

Culver City has followed suit and will not impose a curfew tonight.

West Hollywood has lifted its curfew order today.

Santa Monica is following the county lead and not imposing a curfew tonight.

Beverly Hills originally said it would impose a 6pm curfew tonight, but has since canceled all planned curfews.

UPDATE (6/3): Los Angeles has once again imposed a countywide curfew. But Wednesday night’s curfew will begin a little later than previous nights: from 9pm tonight until 5am on Thursday. In addition, the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department specifically says it will begin enforcing the order at 10pm. Metro will continue to run buses and trains, with rail service ending around midnight; however, over the past few days many rail stations have temporarily closed due to protests or police activity.

Some cities have curfews that begin earlier:

Santa Monica has set its curfew from 6pm this evening to 6am on Thursday.

Beverly Hills once again has two curfew times: business districts beginning at 1pm, the rest of the city at 4pm, both until 6am the following day.

Culver City will have a curfew in place from 6pm to 6am.

West Hollywood had initially announced a 6pm curfew, but it’s since been revised to 9pm.

In a Wednesday evening address, Mayor Garcetti said “Tomorrow, barring a bad night from tonight, the curfew will be lifted in the City of Los Angeles.”

UPDATE (6/2): Los Angeles is once again under a countywide curfew, from 6pm on Tuesday until 6am on Wednesday. There is, however, an exception for people voting in special elections occurring today in the City of Commerce and in El Rancho Unified School District in Pico Rivera. Also, some cities have curfews that begin earlier:

Santa Monica will once again have a curfew on Tuesday, from 2pm to 5:30am.

Beverly Hills has extended its curfew to Tuesday night. Unlike previous curfews, this one will now extend to the entire city starting at 1pm, extending until 5:30am.

Culver City’s curfew will go into effect at 4pm.

West Hollywood’s curfew also begins at 4pm.

UPDATE (6/1): Both the city and county of Los Angeles have extended their curfews to Monday night, as well, from 6pm tonight until 6am tomorrow. Some cities have curfews that begin earlier, though:

Santa Monica’s curfew was initially announced to begin in business districts at 1pm and the rest of the city at 4pm—both until 5:30am on Tuesday. It has since been updated to a citywide curfew at 1:30pm. Big Blue Bus service will be suspended at noon.

In a press conference, Long Beach announced a curfew that follows the same timeline: business districts at 1pm, the entire city at 4pm. Clean up efforts for businesses are exempt.

Beverly Hills also imposed a curfew on business districts and 1pm and the rest of the city at 4pm; it has since been updated to cover the entire city starting at 1pm.

Culver City’s curfew will be in effect from 4pm until 5:30am.

West Hollywood has yet to formally announce one, but it says it’s likely to announce a 4pm curfew.

UPDATE (5/31): All of Los Angeles County, including both incorporated and unincorporated areas, will be under curfew from 6pm Sunday until 6am Monday. The order says that no person shall be out in public, including on streets or walkways, with the exception of people traveling to and from work, those seeking medical attention, first responders and homeless residents. The county order also overrides any individual city curfews that are less strict.

.<a href="https://twitter.com/LACoSheriff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LacoSheriff</a> Alex Villanueva, & The Chair of <a href="https://twitter.com/LACountyBOS?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LACountyBOS</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/kathrynbarger?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kathrynbarger</a>, have enacted a Countywide curfew for all <a href="https://twitter.com/CountyofLA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CountyofLA</a> in response to civil disturbances. It is effective today, 05-31-2020, starting at 6:00 PM, till 6:00 AM 06-01-2020. Please return home & stay indoors. <a href="https://t.co/km0WrYoZlD">pic.twitter.com/km0WrYoZlD</a> — Alex Villanueva (@LACoSheriff) <a href="https://twitter.com/LACoSheriff/status/1267238976110252032?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2020</a>

Previously, Mayor Garcetti announced that Los Angeles will once again be under curfew on Sunday night, from 8pm to 5:30am on Monday morning. Beverly Hills has announced a curfew for business districts beginning at 1pm, and the rest of the city beginning at 4pm. West Hollywood, Pasadena and Culver City have extended their curfews, as well, starting at 8pm. Unlike on Saturday night—which saw transit riders around the city stranded following a system shutdown—Metro says it will continue to run on a regular Sunday schedule until close at midnight.

A curfew will be in place tonight citywide, starting at 8 p.m. and lasting through 5:30 a.m. Monday morning. All Angelenos should remain inside tonight, with the exception of first responders, people going to and from work, and anyone seeking or giving emergency care. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) <a href="https://twitter.com/MayorOfLA/status/1267175980218507265?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2020</a>

In addition, Santa Monica has issued notice of a curfew from 4pm Sunday to 5:30am on Monday. All off-ramps into the city are currently closed. A peaceful protest stepped off in Santa Monica earlier on Sunday; however, isolated instances of looting were visible later in the afternoon, around the time of the announcement.

UPDATE: Santa Monica citywide curfew effective at 4 pm today, 5/31 through 5:30 am 6/1. All I-10 and PCH off-ramps into Santa Monica now closed through CHP. 4 p.m. curfew in place. Stay out of downtown Santa Monica. More info: <a href="https://t.co/Gmf1X2Bn4b">https://t.co/Gmf1X2Bn4b</a> <a href="https://t.co/QbZHqmMAS4">pic.twitter.com/QbZHqmMAS4</a> — City of Santa Monica (@santamonicacity) <a href="https://twitter.com/santamonicacity/status/1267207840638304257?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2020</a>

Our original story from 5/30 appears below.

--

Mayor Eric Garcetti announced on Saturday that he’d be putting a curfew in place from 8pm tonight to 5:30am tomorrow morning. Though initially announced for just Downtown L.A., the curfew was later expanded to the entire city in response to a growing number of protests. Emergency responders are exempt, as are people traveling to and from work or seeking or giving emergency care. Metro bus and rail service will be suspended for the duration of the curfew. In addition, Garcetti has requested that the National Guard be sent in.

The curfew has been expanded to the entire city to keep Angelenos safe. People in the City of Los Angeles are required to stay indoors tonight, starting at 8 p.m. until 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) <a href="https://twitter.com/MayorOfLA/status/1266912372851015680?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2020</a>

The announcement comes in the midst of protests around the city in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer forcefully knelt on his neck (the officer has since been charged with murder).

In addition to L.A., the City of West Hollywood announced that it will also enforce an 8pm curfew on Saturday night until sunrise.

CURFEW ADVISORY: We've implemented a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/curfew?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#curfew</a> starting tonight, Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 8 PM, and ending at sunrise daily, in the City of <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WestHollywood?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WestHollywood</a>.<br><br>Please stay at home. This curfew remains in effect until lifted by the City.<br><br>Read the full order: <a href="https://t.co/ItrJjqBTbd">https://t.co/ItrJjqBTbd</a> <a href="https://t.co/rEcyfuxgp6">pic.twitter.com/rEcyfuxgp6</a> — City of West Hollywood (@WeHoCity) <a href="https://twitter.com/WeHoCity/status/1266914952188592128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2020</a>

Beverly Hills announced it will be enforcing a curfew from 8pm to 5:30am, as well, along with Culver City, Santa Monica and Pasadena.

Curfew in effect 8:00PM tonight to 5:30AM tomorrow in Beverly Hills. Click for details. <a href="https://t.co/xzQy4LRizR">https://t.co/xzQy4LRizR</a> — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) <a href="https://twitter.com/CityofBevHills/status/1266886843359993857?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 31, 2020</a>

The curfew announcements come after an afternoon of growing protests. A Fairfax District demonstration started peacefully at Pan Pacific Park around noon, but grew increasingly tense, with altercations between protesters and cops as well as LAPD squad cars burning in the middle of the street. Similarly, there’ve also been reports of attempted looting and vandalism along Rodeo Drive and at the Grove.

LAPD just shot me and protestors gathered at Beverly & Fairfax with rubber bullets. I was holding my press badge above my head. <a href="https://t.co/9YCXq3rUvc">pic.twitter.com/9YCXq3rUvc</a> — Cerise Castle (@cerisecastle) <a href="https://twitter.com/cerisecastle/status/1266878695555231747?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2020</a>

The news follows three days of protests, including one in DTLA on Friday night that resulted in 533 arrests after an unlawful assembly was declared and vehicles were damaged and businesses vandalized. Reports on social media also indicate that police may have fired rubber bullets at protesters and bystanders.

At 0:35 they point their guns at my building.<br><br>At 0:45 one of them fires.<br><br>All of us residents have been hanging out our windows watching what has been happening. No one has thrown anything down, so I don't know what prompted this.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dtla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dtla</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/dtlaprotest?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#dtlaprotest</a> <a href="https://t.co/HdYUQZ29HH">https://t.co/HdYUQZ29HH</a> — Sarah Mojarad (@Sarah_Mojarad) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sarah_Mojarad/status/1266633046591078400?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2020</a>

Hundreds Arrested During Friday Night's Protest<br><br>The Los Angeles Police Department continues to assess the full extent of property damage from last night's protest activities. Several police vehicles were vandalized, and numerous downtown businesses were damaged and looted. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) <a href="https://twitter.com/LAPDHQ/status/1266804081240051712?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 30, 2020</a>

“We cannot fulfill our duty to protect life when people are looting,” Garcetti said earlier in the day, after offering remarks about the horror of Floyd’s death. “We cannot protect our ability to protect life when we see fires set in dense urban areas… I’m asking all of Los Angeles to take a deep breath and to step back for a moment, to allow our firefighters to put out the flames, to allow our peace officers to reestablish some order and for us to let them protect your rights to be out there for as many days as we need to, for as many protests as we have to until change isn’t just something that’s a slogan, but change is in the actions we see across this country so that not one more person has to die with a knee in their neck.”

