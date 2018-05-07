Here’s what it's like to visit NASA for a rocket launch

On Saturday, May 5, NASA launched the very first interplanetary spacecraft off the West Coast—and we were there to watch.

But first, we spent all day on May 4 exploring the NASA station at Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc, California—and, of course given the date, making “May the force be with you” jokes. There, we saw the replica of InSight, the lander that was sent to Mars on Saturday. As well as being the first interplanetary mission from California (most take off from Florida), it will be the very first spacecraft to explore the interior of Mars.

Photograph: Rebecca Fontana

Photograph: Rebecca Fontana

Once there, InSight will lock into one stationary spot (that’s why it’s a lander, not a rover) and burrow 16 feet into the Red Planet’s crust, aiming toward the core. It will monitor seismic activity on the planet, measuring quakes as tiny as half an atom. Doing so will give insight into the composition of Mars for the first time ever, answering questions about plate tectonics, the planet’s earthquakes and the amount of meteors that crash into it. InSight will remain there for one Martian year—that’s 26 months in Earth years.

The rocket that InSight rode on for takeoff was 200 feet tall. Behind all of that hulking tech, it was a simple mouse click that sent if off—not a big red button, we’re sorry to report. It departed Lompoc bright and early at 4:05am on Saturday morning, with bystanders crowding nearby parking lots, parks and roads to attempt to get a peek at the takeoff through the California fog.

So now you’re dying to get up before the crack of dawn to watch a rocket launch yourself, right? If you’ve always been intrigued by those crazy lights above L.A., keep an eye on the NASA launch schedule for upcoming takeoffs. The best places to watch near Vandenberg Base are at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, at Lompoc City Airport or along Harris Grade Road. You can also see it from Santa Ynez Peak, which is closer to Santa Barbara. The higher elevation gives you a better shot at seeing the rocket, too.

And don’t forget to keep an eye out for information reported back from InSight: The spacecraft will arrive on Mars on November 26, which is also Cyber Monday, appropriately.