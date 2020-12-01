Here’s what to eat from Citizen Public Market, Culver City’s new food hall

With four new restaurants, 200 outdoor seats and a rooftop, Culver City’s new food hall is already a sight to behold—and it’s got more on the way.

The sprawling 7,500-square-foot Citizen Public Market opened in November in the Citizen Publishing Company building, and now the historic former home of Culver’s most influential newspaper—and even some fictional ones for nearby movie studios—is the site of some of L.A.’s coolest new dining concepts. Even if you can only get the food to-go for the time being, it’s more than worth checking out.

The building blends Art Deco and Beaux Arts architecture, and under its grand arches, exposed beams and large windows you’ll find a few of L.A.’s coolest culinary names—including Nancy Silverton, who just opened her much-anticipated pizza-leaning concept here. In total you can expect eight dining and drinking options housed within the two-story space, such as a new, forthcoming California soul food restaurant from Alta Adams chef Keith Corbin, plus a designated bar.

For now only half of these concepts are open, and they all offer takeout and/or delivery services. Here’s what you’ll find in Culver City’s expansive new food hall.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by goodboybob coffee (@goodboybobcoffee)

This is more than your average coffee shop, but if you just want coffee, goodboybob’s got you covered there, too. The Santa Monica café and roastery just opened a new outpost within the food hall, and by day it offers everything breezy and bright you could want: a handful of artful tartines (one topped with golden beet cream and avocado, another with smoked Santa Barbara salmon and beer mustard); fresh house-made pastries and weekend brioche doughnuts; creative salads; and breakfast chapatis.

The full coffee bar brews a daily rotating cast of beans from around the world and serves them up in lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and other espresso drinks, as well as straight pour-over coffees. As the day progresses into evening, goodboybob flips to more of a wine bar with varietals by the glass, can and bottle for some more adult sipping.

Hours: Daily 8am–9pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Jolly Oyster (@jollyoyster)

Ventura’s bivalve destination is finally here: The Jolly Oyster opens in Citizen Public Market this Wednesday, December 2, and it’s already taking orders online.

Those who haven’t made the trek to Jolly Oyster’s beachy digs might recognize Mark Reynolds’s operation as the Smorgasburg mainstay shucking fresh clams and oysters to order, and now you can find shuck-it-yourself oysters and clams by the dozen at its Culver City stall. You'll be able to pick up some of our favorite seafood, farmed sustainably and with care at Jolly Oyster's own farm in Baja. The new outpost will also offer shucked oysters, scallop ceviche, oyster soup featuring gochujang broth, and even trays of Santa Barbara uni—not to mention bottles of wine, plus mignonettes and gear like shucking knives for bringing some bivalve magic home with you.

Hours: Wed–Sun 11:15am–6:30pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PIZZETTE (@pizzette_culvercity)

Trust us: You want Nancy Silverton’s Pizzette. The James Beard Award winner previewed her Culver concept out of her lauded Mozza complex and the individual pizzas—and their stuffed counterparts—are all worth an order, and we’ve been waiting a long time to taste them again.

This fast-casual stall turns out chewy-crusted pizzas topped with simple but high-quality ingredients: There’s one featuring the phenomenal Ugly Drum pastrami with sauerkraut and caraway onion cream; another involves goat cheese with leeks, scallions and bacon. There’s a margherita and a pepperoni, of course, but why not venture out for the mortadella with whipped ricotta and pistachios? Better yet, at around $11 apiece, why not grab a couple?

If you’re in more of a sandwich mood, Pizzette also makes a sort of pizza-dough pita, using salami, porchetta, eggplant, olive-oil–braised tuna, and mozzarella with peppers to fill various stuffed pizzette flavors. The new stall even turns pizzette dough into crispy “ends” brushed with olive oil and sprinkled with parmigiano reggiano. Still hungry? Add on salads and, for dessert, mini versions of Silverton’s beloved Nancy’s Fancy Gelato.

Hours: Daily noon–9pm

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Tulaney (@wehosausagecompany)

Chef and caterer Peter Tulaney’s temple to fresh sausage now has a permanent home. At his WEHO Sausage Co., burgers, gourmet sausage-patty sandwiches, fries and salads are the name of the game, but it doesn’t stop there: There are also vacuum-sealed raw sausage patties in a rainbow of flavors, plus house-cured smoked bacon, charcuterie plates, and frosty beer to wash it all down.

Stop by for brunch pickup or order weekend delivery to unlock a few extra items, including egg-topped sandwiches, house-smoked salmon, a breakfast burrito, and chili cheese fries smothered in white cheddar sauce.

Hours: Tue–Sun 11am–9pm

Citizen Public Market is now open at 9355 Culver Blvd in Culver City, with daily hours of 8am to 10pm. Vendor hours of operation vary.

