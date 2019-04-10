Here’s where to watch ‘Game of Thrones’ in Los Angeles—plus where to find ‘GoT’ specials and parties

We’ve laughed, we’ve cried, we’ve seen our favorite characters beheaded, betrothed, torn apart by white walkers, poisoned, stabbed, and crushed by the Mountain before our very eyes. Sunday marks the beginning of the end of our eight-year Game of Thrones TV journey, and the (hopefully non-violent) end for all of our still-living favorites who’ve been vying for the Iron Throne or simply trying to survive. We’ve waited a long time for season eight, and now that it’s here, we’re going to milk it for all it’s worth: Here’s where to find viewing parties and specials around L.A., because winter is here.

April 14th GoT Viewing Parties

Brennan’s may be known for its turtle races, but the Playa del Rey pub is going big this Sunday—in fact, it’s going so big, you might just win a full-size replica of the Iron Throne. They’ve already commissioned an enormous mural of the Night King (painted perfectly by local artist Jonas Never), and on April 14, they’ll be screening the season eight premiere, offering themed drink specials and raffling off their throne. Note: Each raffle ticket runs $10, which is way less costly than financing a war of the five kings, don’t you think?

Miracle Mile sports bar Busby’s East celebrates the return of Game of Thrones with not only the season eight premiere, but an earlier screening of the season seven finale—because we all know we’re going to need a refresher. The fun starts at 6pm with the recap viewing, then proceeds into the evening with a costume contest, GoT trivia and a themed food and drink menu. And, oh yeah, you’ll be watching the show on two massive projector screens. Register for the free event here.

East Hollywood creative space Thymele Arts is throwing a viewing party on Sunday night, April 14, from 7:30 to 11pm and you’ll want to come dressed to impress. At 8pm there’ll be a costume contest with a $5 entrance fee—don’t worry, if you win, you take home half the proceeds—and if you’re not dressing up, just show up for the viewing itself, which comes complete with food and drink available for purchase. Thymele is charging a $5 membership fee (which, by the way, includes a drink ticket), in lieu of a one-time entrance fee. Find more info and membership purchase here.

Photograph: Courtesy Ever Bar

GoT-themed Specials

Los Feliz mainstay Big Bar is going all out for the return of the show, kicking off six weeks of cocktails and events with their A Dream of Spring party this Friday, April 12, during which you’ll be able to make your way through the bar’s own take on Westeros. The team is transforming the entire property into the realm’s various locales just for the event, and serving special cocktails tailored to each location at each beverage station—including North of the Wall. Then, for six weeks, find what will most likely be the most detailed, deep-cut cocktails for devoted fans and casual viewers alike thanks to Big Bar’s special Game of Thrones menu. To cap it all off, on May 8, they’ll be hosting a feast fit for a king (or khaleesi). There’s so much going on here, we wrote an entire story about it.

In the lobby of the Kimpton Hotel Hollywood, find a new menu of GoT-inspired cocktails at Ever Bar, where the drinks each correspond to one of the major houses. There’s the House Lannister, made with vodka, St. George Pear Liqueur, dry curaçao, syrah, lemon, gold (and “greed”?); the House Greyjoy, made of rum, scotch, Leopold Bros. Aperitivo, lime, earl grey tea, sausage (yikes) and salt; and the House Stark, of whiskey, Fernet, honey, cream, “weirwood leaves” and a dusting of “snow” (powdered sugar), to name a few. Find these drinks at the bar through the season’s run.

Looking for something sweet, sans booze? The flavor wizards at Wanderlust Creamery just launched eight new ice cream varieties in honor of the show’s eighth season. There’s the beautiful and floral nod to Highgarden, the Growing Strong (lemon verbena ice cream with candied rose petals, marigold and candied bergamot orange ); the Dragon Glace, ideal for fighting off white walkers, is a vegan sorbet that’s dark and “glassy,” made with chocolate and Russian imperial stout; and an ode to that fabled elixir, milk of the poppy (whose Wanderlust flavor, Creme of the Poppy, involves red-poppy liqueur, grass-fed dairy and a sprinkling of poppy seeds), among others.