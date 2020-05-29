Highland Park’s Hermosillo bar reopens with a new drive-in, walk-up format

One of Highland Park’s favorite bars returned yesterday, reopening with a new takeout system and plenty of craft beer. Don’t expect carhop service at York Boulevard’s Hermosillo, but if you’re in the mood for a drive-in, the Highland Park Brewery taproom and can now accommodate.

The Hermosillo team built a new, gated patio for a side entrance, and it’s here that you’ll place your order whether you’re walking, driving or riding a bike up to the bar and restaurant. If you’re arriving on four wheels, you’ll be directed to a numbered parking space when you place your order; the staff keeps a diagram at the register to ensure distancing between cars.

On foot or bike? Large barrels now dot every other parking space in the bar’s lot, which can ensure distancing from other guests who won’t be noshing on fried chicken sandwiches and esquites quesadillas in their cars.

Restaurants and bars serving food across L.A. County can reopen dine-in service as soon as this evening, but according to co-owner Dustin Lancaster, even once the Hermosillo fully reopens he expects the new parking-lot capability to continue. Quite simply, even if the drive-in service gets nixed in the coming weeks, look forward to a summer of patio-drinking cold local brews and dining on the bar’s beloved fried-pickle plate alfresco.

Another thing to look forward to? Should the demand exist, the team hopes to launch programming fit for a drive-in, including drive-in movies.

For now, you can stop by the Hermosillo for a limited menu of à la carte 12-, 16- and 19-ounce beers, plus four- and six-packs, as well as ciders, kombucha and bottles of wine. On the food front, the kitchen’s whipping up chicken sandwiches, carnitas or chicken tacos, fries, vegan hot dogs, and quesadillas—perfect sips and bites for entering summer, whether you’re in the car or not.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Hermosillo (@thehermosillo) on May 26, 2020 at 7:58pm PDT The Hermosillo is located at 5125 York Blvd, currently open from noon to 7pm.

Most popular on Time Out

– These Southern California counties can now reopen dine-in service

– L.A. County beaches are open again—with plenty of restrictions

– Here’s what it could look like when Disneyland reopens

– Runyon Canyon, in-store shopping, churches are open again in L.A.—with more on the way

– Meet Bok Choy, a new pop-up serving generational Chinese recipes with a vegan twist

Share the story