Theme Building
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia/<a href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Theme_Building#/media/File:LAX_LA.jpg" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Michael Zara</a>Theme Building

If you ever fly again, you can finally mobile order food at LAX

Want to skip lines and make your gate? There’s an app (and a URL) for that.

By
Stephanie Breijo
Ah, the thrill of a rush through the terminal to catch your flight—said no one ever. Even if you’re not sure when you’ll experience the time squeeze of air travel again, one thing’s certain: At LAX there’s a new app system to help manage your time better—and avoid waiting in line around people—by preordering food for pickup.

Available in the UK, the Netherlands and across the U.S., the Grab app geo- and cuisine-searches restaurants specifically in airports, then allows for contactless ordering payment. LAX announced a partnership with the app today under the name LAX Order Now, which is available on a web-based platform so you won’t even need to download Grab to use it. In fact, you can even point your smartphone’s camera at one of the new QR codes posted around the airport and the ordering link will open on your phone automatically.

Whichever platform you opt for, you can choose from more than 30 vendors spread throughout seven terminals, including quick hits like Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf or the Kitchen by Wolfgang Puck; full-service operations such as SeaLegs Wine Bar; and a few of our favorite casual joints like Slapfish for lobster rolls and the Cole’s outpost for some French dip.

The service accepts cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. Simply log on or scan the QR code, then order, pay and look for the alert that your order is ready, and head to one of the designated pickup locations to grab your food. The program is launching with a few dozen restaurants and bars, but more are on the way—as is a plan for an in-airport food delivery service.

Now if only they could get that In-n-Out just outside LAX onboard.

