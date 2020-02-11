Worldwide icon-chevron-right North America icon-chevron-right United States icon-chevron-right California icon-chevron-right Los Angeles icon-chevron-right Is Downtown still L.A.’s most-loved neighborhood? We want to find out.
News / City Life

Is Downtown still L.A.’s most-loved neighborhood? We want to find out.

By Michael Juliano Posted: Tuesday February 11 2020, 2:14pm

Eastern Columbia Building
Photograph: Courtesy Sterling Davis Eastern Columbia Building

When we turned to you, our readers, to find out last year what you love and hate about Los Angeles, you resoundingly selected one neighborhood as your favorite: Downtown L.A. With a walkable core of activity that carries small-city vibes with big-city–quality eats, DTLA had lots of love from Angelenos in our annual Time Out Index, a survey of more than 34,000 people in 48 cities around the world.

Now, it’s time to find out if that’s still the case. Has Downtown’s reign slipped? Has it ceded its top spot to some other neighborhood? And, on the other end of the spectrum, do you all still hate Hollywood (the area was selected as most overrated for the second year in a row)? We want your input on that and so, so much more—like how much you love L.A.’s food scene, what you think of its dating pool and how stressed or happy or lonely this city makes you feel.

Take the Time Out Index 2020 now and tell us all about the ups and downs of life in Los Angeles. Your answers are totally anonymous, and it’ll only take you about 10 minutes to gush about why you love L.A.—or to vent about what you can’t stand about it. When you’re done with the survey, we’ll reveal your soul city: the one place in the world that you absolutely have to visit this year, based on your answers.

Start the Time Out Index survey now.

