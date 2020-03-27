Jessica Koslow’s long-awaited Sqirl Away is now open, just in time to save your quarantine

One of the most quintessential L.A. restaurants finally launched its sibling concept—one that’s been nearly a decade in the making. Just in time to save your pantry and quite possibly your sanity, Jessica Koslow’s to-go counterpart to Sqirl is now open in “beta mode” in Virgil Village.

Many of L.A.’s restaurants and bars have temporarily flipped to become corner stores, but Koslow’s been wanting to launch one since, oh, roughly the inception of Sqirl. After years of teasing and altered plans, Sqirl Away is ready for pickup and delivery orders, packed with Koslow’s lauded seasonal jams, fermented goods, pastries and more.

As announced on the restaurant’s Instagram today, the to-go concept also stocks beer, wine, tea and coffee, as well as more market-familiar items such as dairy and deli meat.

Sqirl Away’s stock can be ordered now via the Sqirl website, as well as via Postmates for pickup and delivery, sporting containers of Koda Farms brown rice with lentils; take-and-bake frozen scones; market totes; hazelnut-and-almond butter; and even the restaurant’s iconic “EVERYTHING I WANT TO EAT” plates, at $29 apiece.

There’s prosciutto, ham, mortadella and comte cheese available by the quarter pound. There’s fresh feta, there’s a tub of vegan pimento cheese, there are condiments and butters galore (hello, cardamom ghee). There are even—perfect for your meals indoors—large-format dinner trays.

House-baked breads such as English muffin loaf are currently on offer, as are baguettes from Clark Street Bread, with a rainbow of jams to smear over them. For snacking, there are bags of granola, bags of almonds, bags of organic, California-grown popcorn kernels, not to mention the new ricotta-toast party box, which packages up the legendary Sqirl dish as half a loaf of brioche, a jar of strawberry-rose-geranium jam and three cups of that fluffy house-made ricotta.

If ever there was a time for a party pack of Sqirl’s sunshine on a plate, it’s now.

Sqirl Away is now open in Virgil Village at 720 N Virgil Ave, with hours of 8am to 8pm daily.