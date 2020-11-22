L.A. County shuts down outdoor dining at restaurants and bars beginning Wednesday

And should figures continue to rise, Los Angeles will face another “Safer at Home” order.

On Tuesday, November 17, L.A. County officials announced a new set of coronavirus thresholds that, when reached, would trigger restrictions intended to stop the viral spread. Just a few days later we’ve already reached the first of them, causing a temporary end to all on-site dining at restaurants, bars, wineries and breweries.

Since the end of May restaurants and bars have allowed outdoor dining on patios and in newly repurposed parking lots, alleyways and even traffic lanes. But beginning at 10pm on Wednesday, November 25, they must revert to takeout-and-delivery–only service models. The restriction will last a minimum of three weeks.

As new COVID-19 cases remain at alarming levels and the number of people hospitalized continue to increase, the LA County Health Officer Order will be modified to restrict dining at restaurants, breweries, wineries and bars, effective Wednesday, November 25 at 10:00 p.m. pic.twitter.com/SQo08dF63A — Los Angeles County (@CountyofLA) November 22, 2020

Today the Department of Public Health reported that the county’s five-day average is now 4,097, and as such, topped the county’s recently-announced guideline: That if Los Angeles reaches 4,000 or more cases in a five-day average, or if it sees more than 1,750 hospitalizations per day, outdoor dining will cease completely.

According to the department’s announcement, the number of hospitalized patients has increased by nearly 35 percent in the last week alone.

“Public Health reminds everyone to stay home as much as possible for the next two to three weeks to change the trajectory of surging cases and save lives,” the news release reads. “COVID-19 can be unintentionally spread to other people unless we all practice the simple safety precautions that prevents spread. Virus transmission can be significantly reduced if we all keep distance from others who we don’t live with, always wear a face covering properly over our nose and mouth, and wash our hands frequently.”

Should our five-day average rise to more than 4,500 cases per day or if hospitalizations surpass 2,000 patients, a modified “Safer at Home Order” will be implemented for three weeks, echoing March and April’s restrictions.

L.A. restaurants were already under a 10pm on-site dining curfew since Friday. And on Saturday, much of California entered a modified and nearly statewide curfew beginning at 10pm.