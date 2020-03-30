Few resources seem scarcer than hand sanitizer right now, and your average quarantiner isn’t advised to make their own at home, which means it’s time to call in the professionals—professional booze makers, that is. And in L.A. and Long Beach, they’re pumping it out.

No, really, don’t try this at home: According to the CDC, hand sanitizers require an alcohol content of at least 60 percent, rendering home concoctions made with the usual 80-proof liquors ineffective. Fortunately distilleries across Southern California are stepping up, including Long Beach’s Portuguese Bend Distilling—one of our Best New Bars of 2019—as well as Culver City’s Los Angeles Distillery, among others.

While distilleries brew up the same bottled alcohol that’s not fit for home remedies, their neutral base for most spirits rings in at a rough 95 percent before processing. By following the FDA’s guidelines and tweaking their product with a little glycerin, hydrogen peroxide and denatured alcohol to safeguard against drinking it, they’re converting what could’ve been your favorite vodka into a potentially life-saving antibacterial commodity.